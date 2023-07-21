Hoi An art troupe to stage play in Paris

An art troupe from the ancient city of Hoi An in Quang Nam province will perform at the Hoi An Cultural Days (Journe’es Culturelles de La ville de Hoi An) in Paris on August 29-30, marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Director of the city’s information and culture centre Truong Thi Ngoc Cam confirmed that the art programme will include tourism promotion, local crafts, and traditional arts of Hoi An and Quang Nam.

She said the city’s art troupe will be playing bai choi, which literally means a deck of cards (bai) and bamboo huts (choi), half a game and half theatre performance, and will feature a folk dance and musical performances.

She said bai choi, which was recognised as a UNESCO’s world intangible cultural heritage can be seen performed in Hoi An every weekend.

Artists will showcase traditional Cham dance and saranai flute, the panpipe of Mông ethnic group, the Vietnamese two-choir fiddle, and Thai group’s Cheraw dance at the event.

The performance will be staged from 6pm to 9pm local time at the Vietnamese Culture Centre, No 19 Albert Rue, Paris.

The Hoi An art troupe will also perform at the third ‘lantern festival’ in Wernigerode, Germany on August 27 in celebration of the 10th anniversary of the friendship of the two cities (2013-2023).

The two cities plan to build a Hoi An Garden at the Kleiner Harz Park in Wernigerode during the lantern festival, while an eco-road or ‘green shadow’ street will be developed in Hoi An.

Cam said the European tour is an effective tourism and culture promotion for Hội An – a UNESCO-recognised world heritage site.

The central province of Quang Nam is the only one in Vietnam with two world heritage sites: the My Son Sanctuary and Hoi An ancient town. The world biosphere reserve of Hoi An-Cham Islands is also just off the coast.

Hoi An hosts the annual Hoi An-Japan Cultural Exchange and Korean-Hoi An Cultural Day./.