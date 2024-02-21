Hoi An among world’s top Honeymoon Destinations of 2024

Peaceful Hoi An ancient city in central Quang Nam province. Photo: VNA

Bali (Indonesia) topped the list thanks to its long beaches with fine white sand and beautiful sceneries. Hoi An was placed second on the list, and it was the only Vietnamese representative to make the list.



Other destinations named were the Maldives, the Republic of Dominica, Santorini (Greece), and Venice (Italy), among others. The locations are places to enjoy honeymoons with beautiful landscapes and romantic dinners for couples.



Hoi An was once an important bustling trading port of Southeast Asia from the 15th to 19th centuries. At the same time, this was also a popular stop for travelers, especially those from Japan, China, and the Republic of Korea.



During the recent Lunar New Year festival, the province welcomed 305,000 visitors, of which international visitors reached 97,000, a surge of 42% year on year./.