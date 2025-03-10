Hoa Minzy’s new music video goes viral, topping YouTube

Hoa Minzy in her latest music video Bac Bling. Photo courtesy of the artist.



The music video Bac Bling by singer Hoa Minzy has reached the number one trending spot on YouTube Music Vietnam, just 8 days after being released, attracting over 33.5 million views.



Bac Bling is the biggest music project in Hoa Minzy's career to date, showcasing her deep love for her hometown – the northern province of Bac Ninh. The music video blends traditional and modern music in a unique way and features special appearances by artists Xuan Hinh and Tuan Cry.

It was filmed at famous locations in Bac Ninh, such as the Dau Pagoda, the Do and Ba Chua Kho Temples, the Phù Lãng pottery village, along with many other historical sites and scenic landscapes.



Another highlight of the video is the participation of nearly 300 local residents from Hoa Minzy's hometown. From elderly individuals, some of whom are nearly 90 years old, to young children, everyone contributed, creating an atmosphere rich in local culture and emotion in Bac Bling.

Hoa Minzy's decision to launch her music project in her hometown reflects a strong connection to her roots and deep gratitude for the place where she was born and raised.

Artist Xuan Hinh and Hoa Minzy in the music video Bac Bling.

The title Bac Bling combines Bac Ninh with Bling. The artist said she received special approval from the leaders of Bac Ninh province to use the term 'Bling' with a positive and modern connotation, aiming to fully express the spirit of the song.

She was also awarded a certificate of merit by Bac Ninh authorities for her contributions to promoting the culture and tourism of her hometown.

Hoa Minzy, 30, whose real name is Nguyen Thi Hoa, was the winner of the reality show Hoc Vien Ngoi Sao (Star Academy) in 2014. She is known for hits such as Roi Bo (Leaving), Khong The Cung Nhau Suot Kiep (Cannot Be Together for a Lifetime), Neu Mai Nay Xa Nhau (If We Are Apart Tomorrow) and Thi Mau.