Hoa Hao Buddhist Sangha celebrates 83rd founding anniversary





Representatives from the Government Committee for Religious Affairs, the provincial Party Committee, the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee in An Giang, and Hoa Hao Buddhists from localities nationwide attended the event.



Nguyen Tan Dat, head of the central executive committee, said Hoa Hao Buddhists have promoted the positive morals of their religion and actively joined patriotic movements and campaigns launched by the Party, the State, the VFF and other organisations.

They have also worked with other religions for great national unity, Dat stressed.



Nguyen Tiec Hung, President of the VFF Committee of An Giang province, applauded the Hoa Hao Buddhist Sangha’s contributions to promoting the traditions of patriotism and national unity.



He expressed his belief that the sect and its followers will continue to join hands with people nationwide to promote great national unity, strengthen social consensus, and inherit and uphold the moral and cultural values of the nation.



Currently, Hoa Hao Buddhism has more than 400 grassroots executive committees at communes, wards and towns in 17 provinces and cities nationwide.



Last year, Hoa Hao Buddhists raised more than 530 billion VND (22.8 million USD) for social and charity activities. They have contributed over 200 billion VND to similar activities so far this year./.