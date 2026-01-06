Hoa Hao Buddhism founder’s birth anniversary marked

Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of An Giang province Le Van Phuoc and the delegation present flowers and gifts to congratulate the Central Executive Committee of the Hoa Hao Buddhist Sangha and its followers. (Photo: VNA)



Leaders of An Giang province on January 5 visited and congratulated the Central Executive Committee of the Hoa Hao Buddhist Sangha on the occasion of the 106th birth anniversary of the sect’s founder, Prophet Huynh Phu So (the 25th day of the 11th lunar month).

At An Hoa Pagoda in Phu Tan commune, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Le Van Phuoc praised the contributions made by the Central Executive Board, its chapters at various levels, and Hoa Hao followers in recent years, particularly in social welfare and charity work.

He cited practical and meaningful activities such as building houses of gratitude and solidarity, donating bicycles, purchasing health insurance for the poor, constructing bridges and concrete roads, operating charity kitchens, providing free eye surgeries, offering free patient transport, establishing charitable cemeteries, collecting traditional herbal medicines, as well as participating in environmental protection and climate change response. These efforts have received broad public support and high social recognition.

He noted that these activities have been carried out in collaboration with local authorities to promote socio-economic development, ensure social welfare, support disadvantaged groups, and contribute to building new rural areas.

Phuoc expressed his belief that Hoa Hao dignitaries and followers will continue to uphold the tradition of great national unity, encourage and guide followers to engage in patriotic emulation movements, apply science and technology in production, strengthen solidarity within residential communities, and work alongside other religions to build national and religious unity.

He stressed the importance of strictly observing the Party’s guidelines and the State’s laws, contributing to socio-economic development, maintaining security and order, and building An Giang into an increasingly prosperous and civilised province.

Nguyen Tan Dat, head of the Central Executive Board of the Hoa Hao Buddhist Sangha, affirmed that in line with his role and responsibilities, he will continue to mobilise Hoa Hao followers to remain united, comply with the Party’s policies and the State’s laws, and actively and effectively participate in patriotic emulation movements, demonstrating the close bond between religion and daily life, while further spreading positive values in society./.