Hoa Binh province exports first batch of fresh sugarcane to US

Hoa Binh exports first batch of sugarcane to the US on March 19. (Photo: VNA)





Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Dinh Con Su said the province will seek ways to boost sugarcane exports, contributing to the development of sugar industry in the locality.



The export batch was the result of over four months of negotiations between Tien Ngan company and a US partner. The company expects to ship between 300-500 tonnes of fresh sugarcane this year, according to its director Nguyen Le Diep.

Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Huy Nhuan said that sugarcane can bring high economic value and has huge potential for expanding exports. The department will create the best condition for local businesses to seek market in the time ahead.

The province first exported fresh sugarcane to Japan in 2020 with 5.7 tonnes and the volume rose to 300 tonnes in 2022, with orders from demanding markets such as the Republic of Korea, the UK and the EU./.