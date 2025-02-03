Ho Chi Minh’s revolutionary activities in Hong Kong critical to Vietnam – China ties: expert

Dr. Sun Wenbin, Director of the Hong Kong Chronicles Institute (Photo: VNA)



Dr. Sun Wenbin, Director of the Hong Kong Chronicles Institute, has highlighted the importance of President Ho Chi Minh’s revolutionary activities and establishment of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) in Hong Kong to the Vietnam – China relations.

Talking to the Vietnam News Agency ahead of the CPV’s 95th founding anniversary (February 3, 1930–2025), Sun noted that in the 1920s, the Vietnamese leader was an active revolutionary in France, where he met and had close relations with some patriotic youths of China studying there such as Xiao San, Zhou Enlai, and Li Fuchun.

From 1924 to 1927, he carried out revolutionary activities and worked with some leaders of the Communist Party of China in Guangzhou. There, with support from Chinese comrades, he gradually completed preparations in terms of theory, personnel, and organisation to chair the establishment of the CPV in Hong Kong on February 3, 1930.

The close-knit and sincere relationship between the two countries’ communists has been increasingly reinforced, especially after the birth of the People’s Republic of China on October 1, 1949 and during the Vietnamese people’s resistance wars, Sun said.

At that time, she added, the images of President Ho Chi Minh continuously appeared on the People’s Daily and some other major newspapers of China. Many Chinese people also called him “Uncle Ho” as the Vietnamese did.

The time-tested friendship between Vietnam and China, including the meaningful stories about the time President Ho Chi Minh carried out revolutionary activities and established the CPV in Hong Kong, forms a solid foundation for the two sides to continue strengthening cooperation for common development and a better and happier life for their people, according to Sun./.