Ho Chi Minh Trail at Sea recognised as national special relic site
Le Hoang Phu, Deputy Director of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Phu Yen, said the designation is especially significant as it coincides with the 60th anniversary of the first "no-number-plate ship" arriving at the locality's Vung Ro port (November 28, 1964 - 2024).
For 14 consecutive years, from 1961 to the historic victory on April 30, 1975, those ships played a pivotal role in establishing the legendary Ho Chi Minh Trail at Sea, creating a vital strategic supply line.
Vung Ro was a key point in the network of five ports along the trail which stretches over thousands of kilometres. In just a few months, from November 1964 to February 1965, it received four such ships, including three that successfully transported more than 200 tonnes of weapons and medicine from the North to the southern battlefield.
At the end of 1964, one ship captained by Hero of the People’s Armed Forces Ho Dac Thanh departed from Bai Chay of the northern province of Quang Ninh with the mission of transporting 60 tonnes of weapons and supplies for battlefield in Zone 5. It also carried a mission of opening the port for similar ships to dock at Vung Ro.
Thanks to this supply, Phu Yen province equipped its military and militia units with sufficient weapons, including nearly 3,000 rifles for the 6,963 local guerrilla fighters.
With this support, Phu Yen locals and armed forces scored numerous victories which contributed to the liberation of the province on April 1, 1975./.