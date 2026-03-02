Ho Chi Minh City’s travel firms activate emergency response for Middle East tours

Passengers at Terminal 3 of Ho Chi Minh City's Tan Son Nhat International Airport. Illustrative photo: VNA

In response to evolving geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and following official notifications from airlines and transport partners regarding disruptions to international flight operations, travel companies in Ho Chi Minh City have activated emergency response protocols to ensure the safety of tourists and safeguard their interests.



Vietravel General Director Tran Doan The Duy said the company has immediately reviewed all related tours and implemented measures to ensure accommodation and living conditions for travellers while awaiting airline updates. He reaffirmed its commitment to transparency and operating tours only when safety is fully ensured.



At present, the company is serving three tour groups in Dubai with a total of 51 tourists and one group in Egypt comprising 24 travellers. Due to adjustments in flight operations and airspace restrictions in several areas amid escalating conflicts, the groups are staying at hotels under safety arrangements while awaiting further updates from carriers.



Vietravel has proactively arranged standard accommodation and ensured adequate meals and essential services while maintaining regular communication between tour guides, operational teams and customers to provide timely, transparent and continuous updates.



Most travel firms in the city have similarly activated 24/7 coordination systems, working closely with airline networks and international partners to implement appropriate response measures. Companies have pledged transparent information sharing and advised travellers to strictly follow guidance from tour leaders and local authorities throughout their journeys.



The Middle East remains a strategic market, serving not only as a destination but also as a major transit hub connecting Europe, Africa and South Asia. While current developments may cause short-term disruptions to flight schedules and raise operational costs, airlines are expected to deploy flexible rerouting solutions and gradually resume normal operations once safety conditions permit.



Pham Anh Vu, Deputy General Director of Viet Media Travel Corp, said companies are prepared to reschedule departures or redesign itineraries in line with evolving circumstances. They are also negotiating with airlines and overseas partners to minimise additional costs and secure flexible ticket policies, including date changes or fare retention, rather than full forfeiture.



For tours scheduled in March using Emirates and Qatar Airways, companies have proactively contacted customers to offer suitable adjustments, including alternative routes or postponed departures. Clients who choose not to travel during this period may retain the full value of their payments in accordance with current policies.



At the same time, some inbound tour operators have expressed concern that flight disruptions could affect visitor flows to Vietnam. Experts called for close coordination between authorities and businesses to provide timely information and make flexible policy responses. They stressed the importance of diversified routing strategies and contingency planning to ensure traveller safety and maintain market stability in the longer term./.