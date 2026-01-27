Ho Chi Minh City steps up IUU fishing crackdown

Officers and soldiers of Coast Guard Region 2 intensify outreach to fishermen to ensure compliance with regulations in efforts to combat IUU fishing. Photo: VNA

Ho Chi Minh City has intensified efforts to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, tightening accountability and calling for the thorough handling of violations as part of efforts to have the European Commission’s “yellow card” warning against Vietnam’s seafood sector lifted.

At a meeting on January 23, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc instructed departments, functional agencies and coastal localities to implement anti-IUU measures in a serious and decisive manner, stressing direct and comprehensive responsibility in sanctioning violations and closing case files. He underlined that results must reflect actual progress, rejecting superficial or inaccurate reporting.

Relevant agencies were urged to strictly carry out previously assigned tasks, review all closed violation cases to ensure legal compliance, and promptly rectify any shortcomings. Where violations have not been properly resolved, cases must be reconsidered in accordance with the law, with accountability clearly assigned, particularly to heads of responsible units.

Alongside enforcement, the city will strengthen the application of information technology in fisheries management, including electronic logbooks, electronic catch documentation and traceability systems, ensuring data is accurate, complete and up to date.

Authorities were also instructed to synchronise data on fishing vessel departures and arrivals to avoid discrepancies across monitoring systems, and to review seafood export shipments to the European Union in line with Government guidance.

The reinforced measures underscore Ho Chi Minh City’s determination to meet international commitments, contribute to the removal of the EU “yellow card”, and promote a sustainable and responsible fisheries sector./.