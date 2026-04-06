Ho Chi Minh City rolls out free health screenings for residents

Doctors from the Ho Chi Minh City Hospital of Dermato-Venereology provide medical examinations for residents of Xuan Hoa Ward. Photo: VNA

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health on April 5 simultaneously launched 64 free health screening sites for around 16,000 residents, marking the city’s first large-scale community-based programme to expand access to preventive healthcare.



The initiative aims to bring healthcare services closer to residents and strengthen grassroots medical care, with a long-term goal of extending preventive health services to the city’s nearly 15 million people.



At the headquarters of the Xuan Hoa ward People’s Committee, doctors from the Ho Chi Minh City Dermatology Hospital and Sai Gon Eye Hospital joined staff from the local health station to provide medical check-ups for about 250 elderly residents. Services included general examinations, dermatology and eye checks, and blood tests.



According to Luu Quoc Hai, Director of the Xuan Hoa Ward Health Station, the programme will help local health authorities collect health data and develop appropriate monitoring and treatment plans. After the initial phase, the station plans to expand health checks to all residents and deploy community healthcare teams to provide home-based services where needed.



A similar programme was organised in Ba Ria ward, where the Ho Chi Minh City Oncology Hospital coordinated with the ward health station to screen more than 200 residents, mainly elderly people and women. The screenings focused on conditions such as thyroid, breast and cervical cancers, as well as common gynaecological diseases.



Residents welcomed the initiative, noting that such examinations previously required travelling to central hospitals, which often meant additional time and costs.



In Bac Tan Uyen commune, the local health station partnered with Binh Duong General Hospital to organise disease screening for about 400 residents, prioritising the elderly, poor and near-poor households, policy beneficiaries and other vulnerable groups. Medical teams conducted examinations in specialties including internal medicine, ear–nose–throat, ophthalmology and dentistry, along with diagnostic procedures such as ultrasound and electrocardiograms. Many non-communicable diseases and common conditions were detected early, enabling timely consultation, treatment or referrals.



According to local health officials, community-based screening programmes are particularly valuable in areas located far from major hospitals, helping residents access specialised services while also enhancing the professional capacity of grassroots healthcare workers through collaboration with higher-level hospitals.



The municipal Department of Health said 58 general and specialised hospitals and medical centres joined the campaign. The initiative reflects the city’s shift from a passive “treat when sick” approach to proactive community health management. Authorities aim to ensure that every resident receives at least one health check-up.



In 2026, the city will prioritise screenings for groups requiring regular monitoring, including the elderly, vulnerable individuals, people with chronic diseases and those at high risk. Residents will also be able to choose any convenient healthcare facility for check-ups, regardless of their place of residence, helping expand coverage and reduce the risk of missing target groups.



Health data collected through the programme will contribute to building a unified database for lifelong health management, supporting the development of a more modern, equitable and people-centred healthcare system in Vietnam./.