Ho Chi Minh City River Festival 2024 lures nearly 4.5 million visitors

The highlight of this year's River Festival is the artistic show 'Legendary Cruise'. (Photo: VNA)

The southern metropolis welcomed about 1.3 million travellers, including 121,000 foreigners and 1.18 million domestic tourists from May 31 to June 9. The event also brought 4.2 trillion VND (165 million USD) in tourism and service revenue to the city.

Preliminary statistics from travel firms showed that the number of visitors during the festival increased by 40-50% compared to normal days. Many tourist sites also recorded positive figures, such as Ho Chi Minh Museum, with a rise of 103%, the Cu Chi Tunnels 423%, and the War Remnants Museum 21%.

A river swimming tournament and a stand-up paddle boarding (SUP) race created an exciting atmosphere for this year’s edition. The tournaments saw the participation of 600 athletes with 51 teams from Thu Duc city and other localities.

Water sports activities also lured thousands of visitors and residents. Various riverside tours have been introduced to tourists, along with more than 100 attractive promotions, during the ten-day event.

The festival has created a cultural tourism product, fostering the tourism brand of HCM City - a river city that is rich in identity and the city of festivals, according to the event’s organising board. It has contributed to promoting the image of the city's land, people, cultural identity, and typical culinary tourism./.