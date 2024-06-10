Ho Chi Minh City ranks second in Asia’s top 10 best street food cities

Ho Chi Minh City has been named among Asia’s top 10 best street food cities by The Travel (Photo: Internet)

The Travel revealed that while most eateries dish out their bánh mì (baguette sandwiches), cháo mực (squid porridge), and xá xíu (barbecued pork) from old-fashioned restaurants, plastic chairs and tables on the pavement are where locals prefer to eat their meals.

In fact, some stalls even specialise in Vietnamese coffee and pouring cold Saigon beer while belting out local tunes via loudspeakers. The magazine suggested that visitors hop onto a Vespa and whizz through the vast streets of Ho Chi Minh City to enjoy a street food experience unlike any other.

The Indian city of Delhi topped the list, followed by Osaka (Japan), Seoul (Republic of Korea), Singapore, among others./.