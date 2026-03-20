Ho Chi Minh City pushes forward e-court development under Resolution 57. Illustrative photo: VNA

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Court is stepping up efforts to advance its e-Court model, identifying digital transformation as a central solution to improving judicial performance and enhancing services for citizens and businesses, while addressing an increasing caseload and more complex legal disputes.

Quach Huu Thai, Deputy Chief Justice of the municipal People’s Court, said digital transformation has shifted from an optional initiative to a “critical requirement.” The adoption of information technology has helped ease long-standing procedural bottlenecks, with electronic management systems enabling real-time tracking of case progress and allowing delays to be detected and handled more promptly. The digitisation of case files and documents has also shortened processing time and improved the productivity of judges and court staff.

Digitalisation has further strengthened transparency in judicial operations. Citizens and litigants can now access case information and monitor handling progress through online platforms, reducing the need for in-person visits to courts, saving time and costs, and enhancing public supervision of judicial activities.

In line with the city court’s overall direction, affiliated units have actively introduced digital solutions tailored to operational realities. The People’s Court of Region 1 stands out as a pioneer, having established and operated a relatively synchronised e-Court model. Its digital internal management system covers the entire workflow, from receiving petitions and assigning cases to adjudication and issuing results, helping streamline administrative procedures and accelerate case settlement.

The court has partnered with the Global Technology and Telecommunications Corporation (GTEL) and Trustsol Tech JSC to develop technology solutions supporting judicial reform. A key initiative is the creation of an online system enabling citizens and businesses to submit applications digitally, with automated authentication, classification and transfer of dossiers to competent courts.

Nguyen Quang Huynh, Chief Justice of the People’s Court of Region 1, said digital platforms make legal procedures more convenient, reduce travel time, and improve accuracy and transparency in dossier processing.

Dang Ngoc Tin, Deputy General Director of the GTEL, noted that the court’s digitisation platform provides an important foundation for more advanced applications, particularly in cybersecurity and data protection. Trustsol Tech Chairman Tran Nguyen Huan added that the e-Court ecosystem is expected to enhance dispute resolution efficiency, especially in credit and banking cases, thereby supporting a more stable business environment.

Initial implementation results show that digital transformation delivers tangible benefits for citizens as well as judicial agencies. Nguyen Van T., a resident of Binh Tho ward who previously participated in a civil case, said court procedures once required multiple visits, resulting in significant time and expense. With some procedures now available online and information accessible digitally, the process has become far more convenient.

Le Thi H., from Cau Ong Lanh ward, shared a similar experience, noting that receiving notices and documents electronically saves time and allows easier storage and retrieval. She expressed her hope that online court services would continue to expand to improve public access.

Thai acknowledged that challenges remain, including uneven technological infrastructure, limited software integration, and shortages of IT personnel. These issues are being gradually addressed through system upgrades, expanded training, and greater awareness among court officials.

In the coming period, the city’s court system will continue developing interconnected digital platforms across all levels, accelerate dossier digitisation, expand online public services, gradually apply artificial intelligence in management and adjudication, and strengthen cybersecurity, information safety and personal data protection across the system./.