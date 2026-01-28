Ho Chi Minh City promotes friendship, cooperation with Chinese localities

Permanent Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha (L) and Chinese Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Tang Li congratulate the 76th anniversary of the establishment of Vietnam–China diplomatic relations. Photo: VNA



Ho Chi Minh City always attaches importance to and actively promotes the expansion of friendly exchanges and mutually beneficial cooperation with Chinese localities, said Nguyen Loc Ha, permanent Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, at a ceremony marking the 76th anniversary of the establishment of Vietnam–China diplomatic relations (1950-2026).



Ha stressed the Vietnamese Party and State’s consistent policy of valuing and continuously developing stable, friendly and cooperative relations with China, identifying this as a strategic choice and a top priority in Vietnam’s overall foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, cooperation and development, as well as diversification and multilateralisation of external relations.



Vietnam stands ready to work with China to further deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership between the two countries, making it more substantive, he said.



The city leader said that Ho Chi Minh City currently maintains friendship and collaboration with eight Chinese localities. China is now the third-largest investor among 152 countries and territories investing in the city. Ho Chi Minh City is also highly regarded and frequently chosen by Chinese partners as a venue for trade and investment promotion events between the two sides. These activities have injected new momentum and vitality, further enriching the ties between Ho Chi Minh City and Chinese localities.



Ha showed his confidence that the city will continue to be an attractive destination for many leading Chinese investors, with mutually beneficial cooperation expected to be promoted more strongly and effectively, especially in strategic areas such as infrastructure, urban railways, high-speed rail, smart cities, innovation, digital transformation and green transition. He also voiced appreciation and expectations that the Chinese Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City will continue to put forward important initiatives to further promote friendship and cooperation between the city and Chinese localities and partners, contributing positively to prosperity and the neighbourliness between the two countries.



Addressing the ceremony, Tang Li, Chinese Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City, congratulated the Communist Party of Vietnam on the successful conclusion of its 14th National Congress.



Expressing his confidence that the Party will continue to lead the Vietnamese people to achieve new and greater accomplishments, and successfully fulfil the goals and tasks set by the Congress, Tang also voiced his belief that Ho Chi Minh City will realise the development objectives outlined by the 14th National Congress, becoming a major city with international influence and making greater contributions to Vietnam’s stride into a new era.



He also affirmed that the Chinese Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City will seriously implement the common perceptions reached by the high-ranking leaders of the two Parties and States, thus promoting the building of the China–Vietnam community with a shared future in southern Vietnam in a more consolidated and substantive manner./.