Ho Chi Minh City must continue to lead national growth, innovation, integration: Party leader

Party General Secretary To Lam (R) pays Tet visit to Ho Chi Minh City's Party organisation, administration and people. Photo: VNA

Ho Chi Minh City must continue to affirm its pioneering role and act as a driving force for national growth, innovation and integration, required Party General Secretary To Lam while paying a Tet (Lunar New Year) visit to the city’s Party organisation, administration and people on February 9.



Addressing the event, connected online to 168 wards and communes across the city, General Secretary Lam expressed his pleasure at visiting and extending Tet greetings to Ho Chi Minh City – the city named after beloved President Ho Chi Minh, describing it as the country’s leading hub for economy, culture, science – technology, innovation and international integration, and a locality of special strategic importance.



Commending and highly valuing the efforts and achievements recorded by the local Party organisation, administration and people, the General Secretary noted that in 2025, the final year of the 13th National Party Congress term, amid fast-changing and complex global and regional developments, Ho Chi Minh City maintained its mettle and upheld its tradition of dynamism, creativity and compassion. With decisive leadership from the Party organisation, proactive and flexible governance of the administration, and strong support of the business community and people, it achieved many commendable results.



He stressed that 2026 holds special significance for Ho Chi Minh City as it marks 50 years since the city was named after President Ho Chi Minh (1976–2026), and 115 years since the late leader departed from Nha Rong Wharf to seek a path for national salvation (1911–2026). These milestones, he said, are not only sacred historical markers but also reminders of the city’s responsibility to carry forward its legacy and strive more strongly to reach new heights in the new era.



The Party leader pointed out that the implementation of the 14th National Party Congress's Resolution over the next 5–10 years will be pivotal to achieving the goals set for the Party’s 100th founding anniversary (2030) and laying a solid foundation towards the 100th anniversary of the nation (2045). In that process, Ho Chi Minh City must continue to affirm its pioneering role, set an example and serve as a reliable locality entrusted with new, difficult and major tasks by the Party and State, while acting as a driving force for national growth, innovation and integration, he requested.



Party General Secretary To Lam speaks at the meeting with Ho Chi Minh City's Party organisation, administration and people. Photo: VNA

He urged the city to thoroughly grasp and effectively implement the 14th National Party Congress's Resolution, the Politburo’s strategic resolutions and that of the city’s Party Congress for the 2025–2030 term; streamline the organisational apparatus; build a contingent of capable and reputable officials; promote science, technology, digital transformation, and breakthroughs in institutions, infrastructure and human resources; and develop regional- and international-scale financial, logistics and innovation centres.



The General Secretary also emphasised the need to strengthen the Party building and rectification, combat corruption, wastefulness and negative practices, enhance supervision and discipline, and improve mass mobilisation work, placing people’s satisfaction and well-being at the centre of governance.



On the occasion of the Lunar New Year 2026, the General Secretary also presented gifts to the Ho Chi Minh City Party organisation, representatives of policy beneficiary families, and those who rendered service to the nation in the city./.