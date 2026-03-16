Ho Chi Minh City launches public e-bike service to promote green transport

A total of 500 public e-bikes are expected to put into use across the entire station network in Ho Chi Minh City in March. Photo: Ho Chi Minh City Management Centre of Public Transport

The Ho Chi Minh City Management Centre of Public Transport under the municipal Department of Construction launched a public electric bicycle service on March 15, marking a new step in efforts to expand green urban mobility.

A total of 500 public e-bikes are expected to put into use across the entire station network in March, alongside the public bicycle network that has been in service since late 2021.

From March 15 to March 31, residents and visitors can try the electric bicycles for free for 15 minutes at a public bike station near the former Saigon Tax Trade Centre site on Nguyen Hue street.

Users can access the service by registering on the TNGo-HCM application to get a promotional code for the trial ride.

According to the centre, the development of public bicycle and e-bike services is expected to encourage residents to shift from private vehicles to public transport, helping reduce traffic congestion, limit environmental pollution, and contribute to the goal of lowering emissions in the transport sector.

After the trial period, the operator plans to charge 10,000 VND (0.38 USD) for 15 minutes, 20,000 VND for 30 minutes, 35,000 VND for 60 minutes, 60,000 VND for 120 minutes, and 110,000 VND for 240 minutes.

Residents can download the TNGo-HCM application on the App Store for iOS devices or Google Play for Android devices by scanning a QR code or searching for “TNGo-HCM”, then opening an account to use the service.

A representative of the centre said it will continue coordinating with relevant agencies to monitor the implementation process, assess operational performance and the service’s ability to meet travel demand, while gradually expanding the network across the city in the coming time.

Since late 2021, the centre has partnered with Tri Nam Group to deploy a public bicycle service in the city’s central area. The initiative forms part of Ho Chi Minh City’s plan to enhance public passenger transport while managing the use of private motor vehicles, with the aim of improving connectivity among different public transport modes.

To date, the system has operated 500 public bicycles at 52 stations in the city centre to serve residents’ travel needs./.