Ho Chi Minh City hosts third Book, Night Culture Festival

Visitors attend the Book and Night Culture Festival in January. Photo: Nhandan.vn

The third Book and Night Culture Festival is set to open on February 27 at Nguyen Van Binh Book Street in Ho Chi Minh City, promising a more vibrant, refreshing and distinctly Vietnamese atmosphere than ever before.

Running for three days, the festival will create a space where a wide range of traditional crafts converge and heritage values meet the rhythm of modern life. The book street will be filled with music, folk melodies, the colours of traditional craft villages, and experiential activities for visitors of all ages.

Visitors will have opportunities to engage in cultural exchanges, read books and promote reading culture; join creative workshops and art drawing sessions; and enjoy performances of Hat boi (classical drama), Don ca tai tu (southern amateur singing), and traditional musical instruments. They can also explore Vietnamese craft villages from various provinces and cities, take part in folk games for families and children, savour traditional cuisine, and look for distinctive cultural products.

Over the past 10 years of formation and development, the city’s Book Street has created a space associated with book-related activities, honouring authors and works while preserving a meaningful reading environment that has positively impacted the cultural and spiritual life of local residents.

The street has established itself as a cultural reading brand, contributing to the promotion of 100 interesting destinations in Ho Chi Minh City.

As night falls, it is no longer merely a place for reading but has become a gentle cultural rendezvous in the heart of the city, where people can slow down, connect, and begin the new year with sustainable values.

The festival is organised with reading activities at its core, while also tapping into cultural, educational and artistic elements, as well as community-oriented recreational activities that meet the public’s demand for healthy and enriching cultural enjoyment.

The event represents a concrete step toward realising the policy of building Ho Chi Minh City into a creative, dynamic and identity-rich urban centre, while affirming that the book street is not only a “knowledge destination” but can also evolve into a vibrant nighttime cultural space bringing together books, arts, music, cuisine and experiential activities for the community./.