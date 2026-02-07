Ho Chi Minh City hosts pre-Tet gathering with overseas Vietnamese

A performance at the meeting with over 1,000 overseas Vietnamese in Ho Chi Minh City on February 6 evening to celebrate the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet). Photo: VNA

About 1,000 overseas Vietnamese (OV) living, working and studying in many countries and territories around the world gathered at a meeting in Ho Chi Minh City on February 6 evening to celebrate the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet).



On behalf of the city’s leaders, Nguyen Van Duoc, Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, extended Tet greetings to OV delegates. He attributed the southern metropolis’s socio-economic development achievements partly to important contributions by OV entrepreneurs, scientists, experts, and intellectuals worldwide through investment activities, knowledge transfer, market connection, and promotion of the city’s image.



He said that around 2.8 million OV have direct or indirect connections with the city. Throughout different stages of development, the economic hub has always treasured and appreciated their attention, support, and contributions to local development.



In 2025, remittances to Ho Chi Minh City reached 10.3 billion USD, up about 8% compared to 2024, he added.



He expressed city leaders' gratitude and voiced the hope that OV communities will continue upholding patriotism and national pride, working alongside the municipal Party organisation, administration, and people to contribute to its development.



At the meeting, Professor Vo Van Toi, an OV in the US and assistant to the president for sci-tech development in health and life sciences at the International University under the Vietnam National University – Ho Chi Minh City, and Lam Chi Thien, an OV in Australia and Chairman of IMC Group, spoke on behalf of the participating expatriates.



They expressed pride in the country’s strong transformation and the city’s development, affirming their commitment to further contribute financial resources, experience, technology, and enthusiasm to the city’s growth. They also voiced confidence that Ho Chi Minh City, with its dynamism, openness, and great potential, will continue to develop fast and sustainably in the new era of the nation's rise.



On this occasion, the municipal People’s Committee presented certificates of merit to collectives and individuals with outstanding achievements in OV affairs in the city./.