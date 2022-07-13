Making news
Ho Chi Minh City hosts French culinary week
Addressing the opening ceremony, Bruno Jousselin, CEO of MM Mega Market Vietnam, expressed his hope that the event will provide an ideal venue for visitors to taste food delicacies from various regions throughout France.
Some of the French branded products on offer at the occasion include Casino cakes and jam, Bottega cheese, Le Chef pate, Markal organic nuts, Panzani noodles, French wine, and especially typical French cakes such as baguettes, croissants, and pate chaud.
In addition, visitors can have an opportunity to sample a wide range of food products from different countries in the world.
Jousselin went on to express his belief that the function sets out a solid foundation for the strategic partnership between MM Mega Market Vietnam Company and France’s leading suppliers, thereby boosting the two-way trade turnover between the two countries.
The week is scheduled to last until July 20 at all stores of the MM Mega Market chain nationwide.
France is famous for its unique and sophisticated culinary culture, with its gastronomy being added to UNESCO's list of the world's intangible cultural heritages in 2010, which contributed to turning France into a hub for the most famous chefs and restaurants in the Michelin star system./.