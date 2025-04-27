Ho Chi Minh Campaign named among city's 50 pivotal events

Visitors at the exhibition in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: VNA

The “Complete Victory of the Ho Chi Minh Campaign” in 1975 has been recognised as one of 50 landmark events in HCM City’s history, as part of an exhibition that opened on April 26 to mark 50 years since the liberation of the south and national reunification (April 30, 1975 – 2025).



The list of 50 notable events spans various fields including politics, defence-security, healthcare, economy, education, culture, environment, and foreign affairs. Among the highlights, the Ho Chi Minh Campaign’s triumph marked the dawn of national independence and the country’s advancement towards socialism.



Other milestones include the adoption of the 1976 National Assembly resolution officially renaming Saigon-Gia Dinh as HCM City; the establishment of the Tan Thuan Export Processing Zone in 1991, the first of its kind in Vietnam; the founding of Vietnam National University, HCM City in 1995; the opening of the city stock exchange trading centre in 2000 (now the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange-HoSE); and the launch of Metro Line No. 1 (Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien) in 2024.



The exhibition also showcases 50 literary and artistic works and 50 iconic construction projects and clusters. It will remain open to the public until April 30./.