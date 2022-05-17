“Ho Chi Minh Bookcase” inaugurated in Hanoi

The Su that (Truth) National Political Publishing House on May 16 launched the “Ho Chi Minh Bookcase” and a room for the display of books on President Ho Chi Minh at the relic site commemorating the national leader in Hanoi.



Addressing the launching ceremony, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the publishing house Pham Thi Thinh said that the “Ho Chi Minh Bookcase” gathers hundreds of book titles published by the publishing house, featuring the life, revolutionary career, ideology, morality and lifestyle of President Ho Chi Minh.



The bookcase aims to provide the community with a deeper understanding on the life and career of the late leader, thus encouraging the learning and studying of his ideology, moral example and lifestyle.



She said that the launching of the bookcase and the exhibition room will pave the wat for the publishing house to set up more such rooms in other localities across the country.



The launching of the “Ho Chi Minh Bookcase” and the display room was part of activities to mark the 132rd birthday of the late leader.