Highlights of fourth working day of 14th National Party Congress

The 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) continues a full-day session on January 22, chaired by Party General Secretary To Lam – President of the Presidium. Photo: VNA

The 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) continued a full-day session on January 22, chaired by Party General Secretary To Lam – President of the Presidium, focusing on personnel matters of the 14th Party Central Committee.



Le Minh Hung, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of its Organisation Commission, presented on behalf of the Presidium a report of the 13th Party Central Committee on personnel of the 14th Party Central Committee.



The Congress discussed and approved the number of the members of the 14th Party Central Committee, consisting of 180 official and 20 alternate members.



Delegates worked within their delegations to review and discuss the personnel report, consider self-nominations and nominations, and examine personnel documents and profiles. The Presidium then heard reports from the heads of the delegations on discussion results.



Delegates attend the fourth working day of the 14th National Party Congress, January 22. Photo: VNA

The Presidium reported to the Congress and voted to approve a list of candidates for the 14th Party Central Committee, and elected the Vote Counting Committee. The Vote Counting Committee guided the election process. The Congress proceeded with recording votes, casting ballots, announcing the results, and approving the list of the members of the 14th Party Central Committee.



On January 23, delegates will have a morning recess while the 14th Party Central Committee holds its first plenary session. The Congress will convene its closing session in the afternoon./.