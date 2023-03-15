Making news
Hien Luong bridge in Quang Tri turning green to mark Ireland's St. Patrick’s Day
The lighting of green lights on Hien Luong bridge was part of the "Global Greening" campaign of Ireland which has become a global activity. The selection of Hien Luong bridge as the only location in Vietnam for the 2023 campaign is expected to popularise images of Quang Tri among international friends, especially Irish people.
Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Hoang Nam said the Irish Embassy’s selection of Quang Tri for the second time as the only locality in Vietnam to organise the green lighting activity marking Ireland's St. Patrick’s Day has reaffirmed the special relationship between Quang Tri and Ireland.
Irish Ambassador to Vietnam John McCullagh, for his part, said the lighting at Hien Luong bridge has a special meaning, as the bridge is no longer a symbol of the division of Vietnam, but of the connection among people. The event reminds both sides of the time-honoured relations between Ireland and Vietnam.
He stressed that the partnership between Ireland and Quang Tri has always been given priority through various programmes and development projects funded by the Irish Government.
In the afternoon the same day, the Irish Ambassador and local leaders joined 120 athletes in the "We run - We share" community running event on Hien Luong bridge.
A ceremony was also held to hand over a mobile functional rehabilitation vehicle for RENEW project, a cooperative programme to eliminate war-time unexploded ordnance and support victims funded by the Irish Government./.