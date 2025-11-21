Helicopters deployed as Gia Lai, Dak Lak race to respond to severe flooding

A helicopter prepares to deliver relief supplies to flood-affected areas in south-central provinces. (Photo: VNA)

Military units, local authorities, and emergency forces are ramping up relief operations as prolonged torrential rains have triggered devastating floods across Gia Lai and Dak Lak provinces in the central region, leaving tens of thousands of households inundated, many communities isolated, and critical infrastructure damaged.

On November 20, Air Force Division 372 deployed two helicopters to carry hundreds of life buoys, life jackets, specialised rescue equipment, and essential supplies to cut-off areas in the two provinces, which have seen water rise rapidly, leaving residents without boats, rescue gear, or access to food and clean water.

Immediately after receiving orders, officers and soldiers swiftly inspected, packed, and sealed materials according to technical standards to ensure safe air transport. The division also maintained high combat readiness and prepared aircraft and personnel for continuous deployment to deep-flooded zones inaccessible by road.

Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Van Dung of Regiment 930 at Air Force Division 372 said the central – Central Highlands region, where his unit is stationed, is highly prone to storms and flash floods each year. The unit therefore maintains round-the-clock readiness for search and rescue missions. Upon receiving requests from provinces, the regiment quickly assessed flood levels and mapped suitable flight routes.

Senior Lieutenant Pham Khac Phuc, Commander of Flight Team 2 of Regiment 930, noted that pilots must carefully study terrain and weather patterns before choosing the safest flight plans.

Flying into deeply flooded areas always involves risks, but the entire unit is determined to fulfil the mission, he stressed.

Over 12,000 personnel mobilised in Dak Lak for emergency response



Also on November 20, Dak Lak’s Civil Defence Steering Committee convened an urgent meeting to coordinate response efforts.

Major General Tran Thanh Hai, Deputy Commander of Military Region 5, requested close coordination among units to provide timely support for isolated communities. Military Region 5 has proposed that the Ministry of National Defence deploy additional helicopters when necessary.

Chairman of the Dak Lak People’s Committee Ta Anh Tuan ordered mobilisation of military, police, and civilian forces to high-risk areas, particularly Dong Hoa, Tay Hoa, and Phu Hoa communes. Canoes, small boats, and emergency food supplies should be rushed to affected zones.

Secretary of the provincial Party’s Committee Luong Nguyen Minh Triet directed rescue teams to concentrate on downstream areas of the Ba River, prioritising evacuation and emergency food aid on November 20.

Heavy water discharge from the Ba Ha hydropower plant – over 14,000 m³/s – has inundated many localities. More than 3,000 residents across 28 communes and wards are slated for urgent relocation.

The provincial Military Command has closely coordinated with units to mobilise over 12,300 officers and soldiers of all forces to respond to flooding. Military Region 5 and affiliated units have been deployed, supported by hundreds of vehicles, boats, generators, rescue rafts, and essential equipment.

As of November 19 afternoon, Dak Lak reported one death, eight houses washed away or collapsed, more than 22,000 homes flooded, over 1,000 households isolated and 7,765 families evacuated to safety. Landslides and flooding have blocked 39 roads and disrupted National Highways 19C, 29 and 26. Electricity supply for over 118,000 customers was cut to ensure safety.

Gia Lai suffers historic flooding



Houses in Gia Lai province are deeply submerged. (Photo: VNA)

From November 16 to 19, Gia Lai experienced extreme rainfall, with Van Canh recording 897 mm and Quy Nhon 879 mm. Water levels rose rapidly, with the Ha Thanh River cresting 23cm above its historic peak in 2009.

More than 19,200 houses were submerged by 1.5–3 metres across the province, with widespread damage to property, crops, irrigation systems and production facilities. Initial losses are estimated at over 1 trillion VND (38 million USD).

Gia Lai has requested 2,000 tonnes of rice in emergency aid from the Government.

The province will provide 2 million VND per month for three months for poor, near-poor, and especially disadvantaged households. Additional support will be given to families with homes collapsed or unroofed during the floods, said Standing Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Nguyen Tuan Thanh.

Authorities continue to ban residents from returning to low-lying areas where floodwaters have yet to recede, and have deployed personnel to guard spillways and fast-flowing sections to prevent accidents.

All forces have been mobilised to clean up, disinfect public areas, and assist communities once waters recede, with priority given to hospitals, clinics, and schools./.