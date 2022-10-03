Helicopter brings injured fisherman ashore for treatment

A man severely injured in an accident on board a fishing ship was brought ashore for treatment from Truong Sa township, the island district of Truong Sa off the coast of south-central Khanh Hoa province, on October 2.



The 31-year-old fisherman was transported by a helicopter to Military Hospital 175 in Ho Chi Minh City, according to Naval Region 2 High Command.



The man, from neighbouring Ninh Thuan province, suffered serious intra-abdominal bleeding and hepatic rupture following a fall when the ship he was working on was in the waters near Truong Sa island.



He was immediately taken to the island where military health workers provided him with first aid and mobilised local soldiers to donate him a total of 700ml of blood./.