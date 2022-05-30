Making news
Heavy rains forecast to continue in northern localities
The northern delta region, and areas from the northern central province of Thanh Hoa to the central province of Thua Thien – Hue will continue to see showers and thunderstorms, and heavy rain locally.
Additionally, the Central Highlands and southern regions are expected to have showers and thunderstorms with rainfalls of 20-60 mm, even over 60 mm in some areas. Thunderstorms in the Central Highlands and southern regions are likely to last until June 2, coupled with whirlwinds, lightning, hails and strong winds.
There is a high risk of flash floods and landslides in the mountainous localities in the North, North Central and Central Highlands regions; and flooding in low areas.
Moderate and heavy rain have been recorded in the northern mountainous provinces of Ha Giang, Dien Bien, Lao Cai, Lai Chau and Son La on May 30 morning.
Showers and thunderstorms, with risks of tornadoes and strong winds, are forecast to hit the middle and southern areas of the East Sea, the waters of Binh Thuan to Ca Mau, and Ca Mau to Kien Giang and the Gulf of Thailand. Meanwhile, strong southwest winds of level 5-6 are forecast for the waters of Binh Dinh to Ca Mau and the western waters of the East Sea’s south area on the same day./.