Heavy rain floods Hanoi streets, schools urgently switch to online learning

Several sections of National Highway 32 were deeply flooded on the morning of October 7. Photo: VNS/VNA

Persistent thunderstorms over the past six hours left several many streets in Hanoi under water on Tuesday morning, prompting many schools across the capital to issue urgent notices for pupils to stay home and switch to online learning.

“The rain is too heavy, so we will move to online classes today, October 7. Homeroom teachers should notify parents as soon as they wake up,” read an early-morning directive from the principal of Hoàng Mai Secondary School to staff.

Similarly, Hoang Mai Primary School also announced earlier Tuesday morning “Due to heavy rain in Hanoi, pupils will study online from home today.”

A number of other schools, including Dai Kim Primary School, Chu Văn An Primary School (in Hoang Liet Ward) and FPT Primary and Secondary School, also notified pupils to stay home or attend virtual classes instead.

Just a day earlier, on Monday afternoon, schools had informed pupils they would return to in-person learning on Tuesday.

However, torrential rain since late Monday night, triggered by the circulation of Typhoon Matmo, forced a swift change of plans.

According to a 5:20 am bulletin from the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, Hanoi has experienced moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms, with some areas seeing extremely heavy rainfall.

Over the past six hours, rainfall ranged between 40 and 80mm, peaking at 116mm at Soc Son station and 91mm at Thuong Cat Station.

Forecasters warn that the capital will continue to experience moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms over the next three to six hours, with totals between 40 and 70mm, and some areas exceeding 100mm.

Rainfall is expected to ease from late afternoon and into the night.

Authorities have urged residents to be cautious and prepare for flooding in low-lying and inner-city streets.

The centre also forecasts continued heavy rain and thunderstorms in northern provinces and Thanh Hoa throughout Tuesday, with conditions improving from Wednesday.

Flooded roads reported across Hanoi on Tuesday morning include:

Dam Quang Trung (by Aeon Mall Long Bien)

Linh Dam, Keangnam, Nguyen Chi Thanh, Lieu Giai, Văn Cao, Lang Ha and Thai Ha

Area near My Dinh Bus Station

Thang Long Avenue turning onto Khuat Duy Tien and Nguyen Xien

Phan Van Truong Street, Cau Giay Ward

Yen Nghia Bus Station

Xuan Thuy – Ho Tung Mau intersection

Nguyen Canh Di – Dinh Cong

Nguyen Khanh Toan Street (in front of Nghia Do Park)

Mai Dich overpass area, congestion both above and below, direction from Pham Van Dong to My Dinh.

To Huu – Vu Trong Khanh junction, severe flooding, difficult movement; traffic police deployed.

Quang Trung – Le Trong Tan junction (Ha Dong Ward), flooded, traffic slowed

Dao Tan Street and Lieu Giai – Dao Tan crossroads, deep flooding in both directions, vehicles unable to move.

Pham Tu – Cau Buou junction, 50cm deep; motorists advised to take alternative routes; low-clearance cars and motorbikes should not attempt to cross

According to Traffic Police Division No. 6, water levels have reached: