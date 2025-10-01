Heavy rain and risks of flash floods persist across northern and central Vietnam

Heavy rain causes flooding on the streets. (Photo: VNA)

Widespread rain and thunderstorms are forecast across Vietnam on October 1, with authorities warning of high risks of flash floods, landslides and flooding in low-lying areas.

According to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours has pushed water levels up on major rivers in the north and north-central regions. While floods on the Thao and Ma rivers are receding, water levels on the Lo, Cau, Thuong and Thai Binh rivers continue to rise, with some expected to reach or exceed alarm level 3. In Nghe An, floodwater on the Ca River are forecast to peak below level 3 before receding.

From September 30 to October 1, several localities recorded very heavy rainfall, including over 227mm in Thai Nguyen, nearly 199mm in Lao Cai and more than 175mm in Thanh Hoa.

The centre warned of flash floods and landslides in mountainous provinces such as Son La, Lao Cai, Tuyen Quang, Thai Nguyen, Cao Bang, Phu Tho, Lang Son, Thanh Hoa and Nghe An. Many communes in these provinces remain at high risk over the next 24 hours, with disaster risk warnings issued at levels 1 - 3.

Flooding is also expected in low-lying and urban areas along rivers from northern Vietnam to Ha Tinh, as well as in parts of Dong Nai, threatening transport, agriculture, aquaculture and daily life.

Weather conditions remain unstable nationwide

Hanoi will see cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms, with temperatures ranging from 24–31°C. The north and north-central regions are forecast to have scattered heavy rain, while the central coastal provinces will see sunny spells during the day, followed by showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Thunderstorms may bring strong winds, hail and lightning.

In Ho Chi Minh City, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected, particularly in the afternoon and evening. Light winds are forecast. Thunderstorms may bring whirlwinds, lightning, hail and strong gusts. Temperatures will range from 24–26°C at night to 30–32°C during the day.

Residents in vulnerable areas were advised to remain vigilant and take precautions against dangerous weather events./.