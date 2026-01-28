Health sector steps up preparedness against Nipah virus disease

Nipah virus infection is designated a Group A infectious disease, with reported fatality rates of between 40 and 75%. Photo: moh.gov.vn

The Department of Medical Services Administration under the Ministry of Health (MoH) has issued a directive urging hospitals under the ministry, medical units of ministries and sectors, and provincial and municipal health departments to intensify preventive and control measures against Nipah virus disease.

Nipah virus infection is designated a Group A infectious disease, with reported fatality rates of between 40 and 75%. At present, no vaccine or specific antiviral treatment is available. The virus is mainly transmitted from animals to humans or through contact with contaminated food and objects, and can also spread between people via direct contact with bodily fluids and secretions of infected patients. The incubation period ranges from four to 14 days, with early symptoms including headache, muscle aches, vomiting and sore throat, potentially progressing to dizziness, drowsiness, impaired consciousness and neurological manifestations consistent with acute encephalitis.

The department called on MoH-affiliated health facilities, along with medical units of other ministries and sectors and provincial health authorities, to instruct subordinate healthcare establishments to strengthen disease surveillance and prevention efforts. Emphasis was placed on the strict use of personal protective equipment by healthcare workers and close contacts of suspected or confirmed cases within medical facilities, particularly for patients arriving from countries experiencing ongoing or recent outbreaks within the previous 14 days.

Healthcare establishments were also directed to enhance the implementation, inspection and monitoring of infection prevention and control measures, and to apply rigorous isolation protocols for all suspected or confirmed Nipah virus cases receiving treatment.

In parallel, health authorities were urged to closely track and update information on global outbreak developments, and to reinforce public communication to avoid unnecessary panic while encouraging proper adherence to preventive measures.

Early detection of suspected cases was highlighted as a critical step to enable timely isolation, diagnosis, treatment and effective containment of the disease./.