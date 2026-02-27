Health sector requested to ensure timely, equitable medical services to every citizen

Party General Secretary To Lam presents gift to officials and medical staff of the Huu Nghi (Friendship) Hospital in Hanoi on February 27. Photo: VNA

The health sector must remain steadfast in the ultimate goal of universal health coverage, ensuring that every citizen has timely and equitable access to quality medical services, with no one left behind due to geographical, economic or social barriers, Party General Secretary To Lam has stressed.



The leader made the statement while visiting officials and medical staff of the Huu Nghi (Friendship) Hospital in Hanoi on February 27 on the occasion of the 71st anniversary of the Vietnamese Doctors’ Day (February 27, 1955–2026).



He conveyed best wishes to medical workers of the hospital and across the nation, recalling President Ho Chi Minh’s teaching: “A physician must be like a gentle mother.” This guidance is not only a professional principle but also a sacred moral standard, defining doctors as those who care for patients with both expertise and compassion, he stated.



Highlighting the health sector’s more than seven decades of development, the Party chief noted that Vietnam’s health care system has grown steadily stronger, contributing significantly to the improvement of public health, quality of life and life expectancy.



The increasingly comprehensive and modern healthcare network stands as vivid proof of the humane and progressive nature of the Vietnamese State, he said.



He underlined that the health sector is a convergence of intellect and compassion, a sphere where science is inseparable from conscience and responsibility, where every professional advancement is intrinsically linked to human values. Physicians not only heal physical pain but also soothe emotional distress and mental suffering. They not only prolong life but also nurture and sustain the confidence of patients and the broader public.



The General Secretary paid tribute to the unsung sacrifices by medical workers across the nation while underscoring that in the new development phase, particularly in implementing the 14th National Party Congress's Resolution and Politburo Resolution No. 72-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in public health care, the sector must make greater efforts to meet rising expectations

Party General Secretary To Lam visits a patient receiving treatment at the Huu Nghi Hospital. Photo: VNA

The sector must continuously improve the quality of medical examination and treatment, placing patients at the centre of all activities, he said, adding that. every doctor must serve as a source of support for patients in their most difficult moments.



The Party leader underlined the need to build a contingent of medical professionals who are strong in expertise, exemplary in medical ethics and steadfast in responsibility, while accelerating science – technology application and reforming governance to enhance system efficiency.



Ultimately, he affirmed, human resources remain decisive, as no matter how advanced equipment becomes, it is doctors who directly deliver care and sustain patients’ confidence.



Commending the Huu Nghi Hospital's achievements in improving professional quality and fulfilling its mission of caring for senior Party and State officials and the public, General Secretary Lam expressed confidence that the hospital will continue to uphold its tradition, reinforce its leading position, and contribute further to safeguarding and improving public health.



Director of the hospital Nguyen The Anh said that protecting and caring for the health of senior Party and State officials remains a olitical task of special importance.



The hospital has also continued to affirm its role as a reputable clinical training institution, promoting continuous training, scientific research, and comprehensive digital transformation. It has implemented electronic medical records, a digital signature system, and a mobile application to enhance hospital management and medical services, he reported.



On the occasion, General Secretary Lam visited and presented gifts to patients receiving treatment at the hospital’s Intensive Care and Toxicology Department./.