Health minister highlights comprehensive, people-centred healthcare orientation

Member of the Party Central Committee and Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan. Photo: VNA

Member of the Party Central Committee and Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan has underscored the determination to shift Vietnam’s healthcare system from a treatment-oriented approach to comprehensive, people-centred care across the life cycle, while speaking with the press on the implementation of the Politburo's Resolution No. 72 issued on September 9, 2025.

She said Resolution No. 72 provides a breakthrough orientation for the protection, care and improvement of the people’s health. It places the people’s health at the centre of all healthcare policies and services, while aiming to address long-standing bottlenecks in the health sector that have yet to be fundamentally resolved.

Resolution No. 72 marks a major transformation in healthcare thinking, from a primary focus on medical examination and treatment to comprehensive healthcare, with stronger emphasis on disease prevention and early and remote care. Healthcare delivery will be closely linked with comprehensive health management throughout the life cycle, representing a significant shift in how the sector operates in the coming period.

To implement the resolution, the Ministry of Health has advised the Government to issue Resolution No. 282/NQ-CP on an action programme with clearly defined tasks and timelines. After three months of implementation, coordination among ministries, sectors and localities has been strengthened, generating initial positive results. Many localities have actively developed resolutions, programmes and plans to concretise the resolution in line with local conditions.

In addition, institutional reform has been identified as a key priority, she said. The minister noted that shortcomings in mechanisms and policies have created obstacles in healthcare delivery, making it essential to continue reviewing and improving the legal framework, while ensuring close coordination between the State, the private sector and the public. The mobilisation and effective use of both public and private resources, along with greater public participation in health protection and self-care, are viewed as crucial factors.

Regarding resources, the focus will be placed on implementing a National Target Programme on healthcare development over the next decade, alongside effective management of the health insurance fund toward universal coverage and enhanced engagement of private healthcare providers.

Member of the Party Central Committee and Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan (L) inspects health communication and education work at Sam Mun Commune Health Station in Dien Bien province. Photo: Suc khoe & Doi song Newspaper

Human resources and digital transformation were also highlighted as critical pillars. The Ministry of Health is prioritising training for healthcare workers, particularly at the grassroots and preventive levels, while promoting the application of digital technologies such as electronic medical records, digital health records and sector-wide databases to improve service quality and accessibility.

Through these comprehensive and coordinated solutions, Vietnam aims to ensure healthcare for the people from early prevention, from afar and right at the grassroots level, contributing to the goal of a healthier and more sustainable nation./.