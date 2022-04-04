Head coach announces Vietnam’s roster for AFF Futsal Championship 2022

Head coach of the national men’s futsal team Pham Minh Giang on April 3 revealed the 14-man squad for the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Futsal Championship 2022, according to the Vietnam Football Federation.

Vietnam are to play Myanmar at 11am on April 4 in their first match in Group B. The top two teams in Groups A and B will progress to the semi-finals.

During the tourney, activities of the Vietnamese team will be held in a closed routine in line with COVID-19 prevention measures of the hosts Thailand.

The regional tournament, running until April 10, will also serve as the qualification for the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2022, with the top three teams representing ASEAN in the Finals in Kuwait this September./.