HCM City’s tourist arrivals top 30 million in 10 months

The number included 4.12 million foreign tourists, or 82% of the set target.



Revenue from accommodation and catering services was more than 89.45 trillion VND (3.6 billion USD), and that from travel service was over 8.9 trillion VND, up 30.6% and 68.3% year on year, respectively.



Director of the municipal tourism department Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa attributed the result to the sector's efforts to develop an array of tourism programmes that connect tourist attractions in the city, and those that link local destinations with tourism sites in 13 Mekong Delta provinces, Southeastern region, Northwestern region, Northeastern region and north central region.



With a view to realising its goal of welcoming 5 million international visitors and more than 35 million domestic ones, and gaining some 160 trillion VND in tourism revenue, the sector will continue to popularise its standout tourism offerings through various events.



The third Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Week, which will take place from December 4 to 10, has received enthusiastic response from travel companies. It will feature special tourism, sport and musical events, along with promotional programmes to stimulate shopping and travel demand across the southern economic hub.



A highlight of the week will be an exhibition where Thu Duc city and 21 districts of HCM City will display their tourism information and images, including attractive tours and typical tourism products.



Local tourism businesses are working to branch out new tours and design incentives for green tourism products and services in response to the Tourism Week./.