HCM City’s AI cameras detect 3,400 traffic violations

The An Phu Interchange in the Eastern part of Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: Le Linh

Since September 1, Ho Chi Minh City’s AI-powered traffic camera system has detected more than 3,400 violations, resulting in fines totaling nearly 2 billion VND (about 75,900 USD), according to the city’s traffic police.



At a press briefing on October 9, Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Thi Thanh Nga, Deputy Head of the HCM City Traffic Police Division, said the force is accelerating the use of advanced technologies, particularly AI-based camera systems, in traffic management. The initiative is part of the city’s effort to modernise transport infrastructure in line with its smart urban development strategy.



Currently, HCM City operates 530 surveillance cameras in central areas, nine automated speed cameras, 31 AI-enabled cameras at intersections and 47 cameras funded by the Ministry of Public Security. The division also makes use of 710 cameras from the city police command centre for traffic management.



AI cameras capture a wide range of violations, including red-light running, lane encroachment, illegal parking, and phone use while driving. When a violation is detected, images and related data are transmitted to a central server, where the system automatically classifies the offence and records key details such as licence plate, vehicle type, and owner information. After verification by technical officers, the data are uploaded to the specilised system within 8–10 days.



According to the division, the installation of AI cameras at key intersections, such as Dien Bien Phu–Truong Dinh, Dien Bien Phu–Le Quy Don, Nguyen Thi Minh Khai–Pasteur, and Dang Thuc Vinh–Le Van Khuong, has significantly improved driver behaviour. Common violations like red-light running, lane infringement, and wrong-way driving have decreased sharply. The AI network has also helped reduce the number of officers required to handle violations directly on the streets.



However, enforcement for motorbikes remains difficult as many two-wheelers still use outdated licence plates or have incomplete ownership transfers, hindering data synchronisation and notification delivery. The police are urging owners to complete ownership transfer procedures to support better management and enforcement.



From now until year-end, HCM City police will continue upgrading the AI camera system to form a wider, integrated traffic surveillance network. Officers will still be stationed at major intersections to ensure smooth and safe traffic flows./.