HCM City's Nguyen Hue Flower Street opens

Nguyen Hue Flower Street, the annual highlight of Ho Chi Minh City's Lunar New Year (Tet) celebrations, opened on the evening of January 27, or the 28th day of the last lunar month.

This year’s theme, a nation of beauty, a Spring of harmony, sets the tone for an event that blends cultural heritage with contemporary vibrancy.

Addressing the opening, Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People's Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy said that the Flower Street serves as the curtain-raiser for a year filled with significant events and milestones for both the city and Vietnam.

She highlighted that this year’s design reflects a message of celebration, unity, and optimism, with the area around the President Ho Chi Minh statue offering a dignified yet welcoming space.

Thuy noted the city’s remarkable achievements in 2024, marked by strong economic, cultural, and social progress. She expressed her hope that Nguyen Hue Flower Street 2025 will meet public expectations for a vibrant and meaningful Tet celebration, offering a dynamic space for recreation and tourism while enriching Vietnam’s cultural identity.

As a staple of Ho Chi Minh City's Tet celebrations, Nguyen Hue Flower Street has become synonymous with innovation, showcasing stunning floral art, bonsai, sculptures, and installations that capture the essence of Vietnamese culture.

This year’s layout is divided into three sections — solidarity, transformation, and development — symbolising Vietnam’s journey through history, from resilience and independence to sustainable growth.

Nearly 90 snake-inspired artworks are displayed in diverse shapes and expressions throughout the street.

The event also features contributions from consulates general of countries in HCM City such as the US, the Netherlands, Laos, Indonesia, the Republic of Korea, Russia, China, Thailand, and the UK, each showcasing the cultural traditions of Tet while adding an international flair.

Nguyen Hue Flower Street 2025 is open to the public until 9pm on February 2, or the fifth day of the lunar new year.

Meanwhile, in the Mekong Delta city of Can tho, after a four-years pause, a 310-m Spring Flower Street returned in grand fashion on the evening of January 27.

Stretching over 310 metres along the central Vo Van Tan-Nguyen Thai Hoc streets in Ninh Kieu district, the flower street is funded entirely by private sponsorships, with a total budget of approximately 5.5 billion VND (219.298) USD.

This year’s installation features more than 40,000 flower pots and baskets of diverse varieties, complemented by over 20 artistic models and miniature landscapes created by local artisans. The event aims to offer a vibrant cultural and recreational space for residents and visitors, becoming a must-see destination during Tet.

The Can Tho Spring Flower Street features three thematic sections celebrating national milestones, innovation, and riverside heritage, with symbolic floral displays, digital technology models, and vibrant representations of the city’s culture and traditions./.