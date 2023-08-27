HCM City wishes to partner with China in Party building, governance

Permanent Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party’s Committee and Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai has expressed a wish to enhance collaboration and exchange of delegations with Chinese ministries, agencies and localities in the fields of Party building, governance and economic cooperation.



During a reception on August 26 for visiting Chairman of China's national research committee for Party building Li Zhiyong, Mai said the exchange of delegations and sharing of experience in Party building, political and economic cooperation will contribute to fostering the fine relationship between the Parties, States and people of the two countries.



As an economic powerhouse of the south and the country, Ho Chi Minh City pledges to actively follow directions of both countries’ leaders to materialise cooperation programmes between the two Parties and States, toward nurturing the friendship between the two countries, he said.



Li, for his part, congratulated Vietnam on its socio-economic achievements under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, especially since the 13th National Party Congress.



He affirmed that the two Parties and countries share similarities and could share experience with each other.



China wishes to partner with Vietnam, including Ho Chi Minh City, to effectively implement cooperation programmes and share experience in Party building, promote economic cooperation and facilitate the exchange of delegations at all levels, he said./.