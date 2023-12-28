Making news
HCM City, US software company collaborate to develop semiconductor workforce
Accordingly, Ansys will provide educational software tools and related training programmes to local universities with sci-tech strengths through the firm’s innovation space.
Nguyen Anh Thi, head of the park’s management board, stated that the collaborative programme will offer students an opportunity to access the latest engineering simulation technology and methodologies and enable them to accumulate practical experience, ensuring success in the high-tech field. It will also help improve the operational capabilities of the SHTP’s Electronics and Semiconductor Centre (ESC).
According to Rafiq Somani, Ansys Area Vice President of India and South Asia Pacific, the conglomerate aims to assist the SHTP in achieving its goals of developing simulation skills and design capabilities for high-tech industries.
At the signing ceremony, Vice Chairman of the HCM City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan expressed his hope that in the future, Ansys will team up with the southern economic hub in attracting semiconductor investors. The city has prepared resources and favourable policies to welcome technology enterprises and corporations coming for cooperation and development, he affirmed./