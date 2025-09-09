HCM City treasures close, effective cooperation with Malaysia: official

A performance at the celebration of Malaysia’s 68th National Day in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City is proud of and treasures its close and effective cooperation with Malaysia, and remains confident that the friendship and partnership between the city and Malaysian partners will continue to grow even stronger in the years ahead, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha said.

Speaking at a ceremony hosted by the Consulate General of Malaysia in HCM City on September 8 to celebrate Malaysia’s 68th National Day (August 31, 1957–2025), Ha congratulated Malaysia on its achievements, particularly its active and important contributions as ASEAN Chair in 2025, which have helped promote the bloc’s solidarity, resilience, integration, and development.

He noted that more than half a century since the diplomatic relationship was set up, ties between Vietnam and Malaysia have flourished across multiple fields, reaching a new height in 2024 with the establishment of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Ha also praised the Malaysian Consulate General in HCM City for its efforts to foster bilateral ties.

He affirmed that the city always welcomes Malaysian businesses and citizens seeking opportunities in trade, investment, tourism, and education. Such exchanges, he said, not only deepen cooperation between HCM City and Malaysian localities but also enrich the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations.

For his part, Malaysian Consul General Firdauz Bin Othman expressed his delight at the robust growth of bilateral relations over the past five decades. He highlighted the upgrade of ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in November 2024 as a milestone reflecting the strong mutual trust and all-round cooperation.

Cooperation between Malaysia and Vietnam has produced positive results in such fields as economy, investment, culture, education, and people-to-people exchanges, he stressed.

The Consul General said his office will continue to actively promote bilateral cooperation, pledging closer coordination with the HCM City People’s Committee and local partners to expand collaboration in urban development, cultural exchanges, and beyond.

He added that more Malaysian delegations are expected to visit the city to explore opportunities, while Vietnamese investors are encouraged to learn about Malaysia’s attractive and favourable business environment./.