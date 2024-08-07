Making news
HCM City top searched destination for Australian tourists
In a Agoda Vietnam report, the company lists the top five searched destinations for Australians heading to Vietnam from June to August, which include HCM City, Da Nang, Hanoi, Hoi An and Nha Trang.
As flight connectivity is expanding between Australia and Vietnam, digital travel platform Agoda has noted an increase in searches for travel between the two countries. This is in line with the official data recently announced by the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism and Tourism Australia, the company said.
When looking at searches, Agoda's insights indicate a 26% year-over-year increase in searches for Vietnamese destinations by Australians eager to escape the southern hemisphere's winter for Vietnam’s tropical climate, the company added.
“It’s great to be welcoming tourists from Australia to experience all that Vietnam has to offer,” said Lam Vu, country director of Agoda Vietnam. "Our nation provides a warm, welcoming experience for culture travelers looking to enjoy our cuisine, landscapes, and vibrant cities.”
“Aside from the two major destinations, Da Nang, Hoi An, and Nha Trang have also proved popular among Australian travelers seeking off-season beach time in addition to exploring cultural landmarks and urban centers,” he continued.
Going the other way, Agoda's data indicates a 36% year-over-year increase in searches for accommodations by Vietnamese travelers to Australia.
Vietnamese travelers are searching for hotels in Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Adelaide and Brisbane.
“This is an exciting development for Vietnamese travel,” said Lam. “It’s wonderful to see my countrymen exploring new cultures and experiences all over Australia.”
His Australian counterpart, Agoda country director Zsuzsanna Janos, added, “Australia offers a variety of experiences for Vietnamese travelers. Some might come to visit family and friends - there is a large Vietnamese diaspora in Australia including almost 30,000 Vietnamese students here - while others will look to explore our unique wildlife and multicultural cities. There are ample opportunities to enjoy and enrich their visit, no matter which city or region in Australia they visit.”
“This increase in two-way travel interest reflects the growing appeal and mutual fascination between our nations, promising unforgettable experiences for all who journey between Australia and Vietnam,” she concluded.
According to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Australia is among the top 10 biggest markets of the Vietnamese tourism sector.
In 2023, the volume of visitors from Australia to Vietnam ranked ninth and it jumped to sixth in the two first months of this year.
In the first six months of 2024, the number of visitors from Australia jumped by 119% over the same time in 2019. /.