HCM City to offer free-of-charge foreign language courses to tour guides
Previously, the municipal department coordinated with the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in the southern metropolis to open a free Korean language training course for more than 100 tour guides, civil servants, and students majoring in tourism, reported the Sai Gon Giai phong newspaper.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, millions of Korean tourists arrived in Vietnam including Ho Chi Minh City. It is forecast that more Korean and Japanese visitors will flock to the southern largest city in the coming time.
However, Vietnamese tour guides who can speak Korean, Japanese, and Spanish have not yet met the growing demand. Therefore, the department’s plan to offer free foreign language training courses aims to increase the number of tour guides./.