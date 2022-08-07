HCM City to host World Travel Wards 2022’s Gala Ceremony

Ho Chi Minh City has been chosen as the venue for a gala ceremony of the World Travel Awards for Asia and Oceania region scheduled to take place on September 7, according to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT).



On its website, the World Travel Awards (WTA) describes HCM City as a metropolis of boundless energy which draws together both old and new Vietnam.



“Wander through alleys and markets, explore the temples, and discover the designer malls beneath soaring skyscrapers in this fascinating fusion of different worlds," it said.



This year, Vietnam has received a series of nominations for different categories at the WTA 2022. Specifically, Vietnam was nominated for awards in the Asian region for Leading Destination, Leading Sustainable Tourism Destination, Leading Heritage Destination, Leading Cultural Destination, Leading Nature Destination, Leading Youth Travel Destination and Leading Beach Destination.

The capital city of Hanoi was shortlisted as Asia’s Leading City Break Destination and Asia’s Leading Cultural City Destination.



Last year, Vietnam won the title of Asia’s Leading Destination at the World Travel Awards. It also honoured Vietnam as Asia’s Leading Sustainable Tourism Destination, and the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism as Asia’s Leading Tourist Board 2021.

The WTA was launched in 1993 to acknowledge excellence in the travel and tourism industry. Heralded as the “travel industry’s equivalent of the Oscars” by the Wall Street Journal, the awards are based on votes from the public and travel professionals across the globe./.