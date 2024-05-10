HCM City to host Vietnam International Electronics & Smart Appliances Expo 2024

The Vietnam International Electronics & Smart Appliances Expo (IEAE) 2024 will take place from May 23 - 25 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in Ho Chi Minh City with the participation of about 600 enterprises.



It will feature more than 800 booths, showcasing tens of thousands of electrical and electronic products, household appliances, electronic components, lighting equipment, and other products.



BEAR, one of the top three household appliance brands in China will be present at the exhibition along with other renowned brands, including UNITEK which specialises in various types of cables and adapters as well as HOMEZEST specialising in beverage-making products such as coffee makers, coffee grinders and electric kettles.



Other major brands in the electronics, retail and smart home appliances industries such as Panasonic, Mega Housewares, CCTV Camera, FPT and Green Cook have registered to participate and work directly with suppliers during the exhibition.



Thematic seminars and business matching programmes will also be held during the expo.



According to Chris Wu, a representative of Chaoyu Expo company, one of the event’s organisers, after three successful exhibition seasons in Vietnam, they expect this year to create impressive product experiences, helping buyers from everywhere to trust in laying the foundation for business cooperation.



Their goal is to develop IEAE as a professional and influential B2B exhibition in the electronics and smart devices industry in Southeast Asia, he added.



Nguyen Ngoc Toan, General Director of Sunhouse International, said every year, the company visits international exhibitions to seek new products and technologies, elaborating that at the IEAE Expo 2023, they met many suppliers who meet international quality requirements, including long-term partners of Sunhouse.



Co-organised by VINEXAD company under the Ministry of Industry and Trade and Chaoyu Expo Company, the expo is expected to attract 20,000 visitors to explore cooperation, investment opportunities, and sustainable business development in Vietnam./.