HCM City to host Food & Hotel Vietnam 2022 next month

Food & Hotel Vietnam 2022 will take place on December 7-9 in Ho Chi Minh City, attracting the participation of about 300 domestic and foreign enterprises, heard a press conference on November 25.



A variety of products and services, including confectionery, tea and coffee, catering services, equipment for restaurants and hotels as well as packaging materials will be exhibited at the event.



Making its return with the 11th edition, the expo is expected to provide a chance for enterprises to access the latest trends and explore business collaboration.



The expo welcomes 22 international pavilions from countries including Germany, the UK, Belgium, Denmark, Norway, Poland, Spain, the US, Canada, Singapore and Japan.



Other activities will also be organised on the sidelines of the expo namely Vietnam Culinary Challenges 2022 and ASIA Food & Beverage Summit 2022.



According to Jeffrey AU, head of International Sales Office Asia at Informa Markets, Vietnam has a rich culinary background with delicious dishes famous from all over the world and beautiful natural scenery, which has always been a favourite destination of tourists in recent years.



People's living standards have been improved, so the demand to enjoy food and wellness experiences is also increasing rapidly, creating favourable conditions for the food and hotel industry to develop in the future, he noted.



Nobuyuki Matsumoto, chief representative of the office of the Japan Trade Promotion Organisation (JETRO) said in the post-COVID-19 pandemic, the food, restaurant and hotel industries need to catch up with the trend, increase connectivity and acquire new technologies and products. Through Food & Hotel Vietnam 2022, the Organising Committee wishes to act as a bridge for participants to explore business opportunities and find potential partners as well as update new technologies and products for enterprises in the industry./.