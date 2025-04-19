HCM City to celebrate national reunification with record-breaking drone show

HCM CIty is ready for the anniversary (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City is set to celebrate the 50th anniversary of southern liberation and national reunification on April 30 with a spectacular lineup of events, headlined by a world-record attempt featuring 10,500 drones in a stunning light show.

At 8:45 pm on April 30, all 10,500 drones will take to the sky, followed by a 15-minute fireworks display across 30 city locations at 9 pm, creating a festive and dazzling atmosphere, according to Nguyen Tat Kiet, head of the Performing Arts Division under the municipal Department of Culture and Sports.

From 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm on April 19, 26, 29, and 30, a 3D mapping art show will grace the facade of the municipal People’s Council and People’s Committee headquarters in District 1.

This multimedia spectacle, blending 3D projections, music, lights, and live performances by artists from France, Singapore, Belgium, and Vietnam, is expected to draw 10,000 spectators and reach millions via television broadcasts, livestreams and various digital platforms.

The festivities, running from April 19 through the end of May, will enliven key locations like the municipal People’s Committee headquarters, Nguyen Hue pedestrian street, the municipal theatre, Bach Dang wharf park, and various inner-city canals.

Locals and visitors will enjoy a captivating array of cultural and art performances, such as outdoor symphony concerts, traditional folk music and dance, don ca tai tu (southern amateur singing), and a waterway festival with flower lantern boats, flyboarding, water jetpacks, paragliding, and paddleboarding.

A standout moment will be the mass dan vu khan ran (southern-style scarf folk dance) performance on April 30 evening, a symbolic expression of Southern Vietnamese culture involving community members and artists.

Additional activities include film screenings and exhibitions, a ceremony honouring 50 outstanding individuals for their contributions to the city's development, the 2025 Vietnam Book and Reading Culture Day, and an installation art exhibition tracing Vietnam’s historic victories from Bach Dang to April 30, 1975./.