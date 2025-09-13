HCM City stresses importance of cooperation with Chinese localities

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha (L) and Chinese Consul General Tang Li at the event. (Photo: daidoanket.vn)

Ho Chi Minh City always attaches great importance to strengthening friendship exchanges and mutually beneficial cooperation with Chinese localities, in line with the Vietnam – China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and community with shared future that carries strategic significance.



The statement was made by Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha at a ceremony hosted by the Chinese Consulate General in HCM City on September 12 to mark the 76th anniversary of China’s National Day (October 1, 1949–2025).



On behalf of local leaders, Ha congratulated China on its great achievements over the past 76 years under the leadership of the Communist Party of China. He affirmed that the traditional Vietnam – China friendship, fostered by President Ho Chi Minh and Chairman Mao Zedong together with generations of both countries' leaders, has continued to grow stronger and remains a valuable common asset of the two peoples.



At the local level, HCM City has established cooperative ties with eight Chinese localities. China currently ranks 16th among foreign investors in the city. Trade between HCM City and China reached 24.4 billion USD in 2024 and 11.78 billion USD in the first half of 2025. The city is also home to 71 representative offices of Chinese enterprises.



Ha appreciated the close and effective contributions by the Chinese Consulate General and its staff to bilateral cooperation. He expressed confidence that HCM City will remain a favourite destination for Chinese investors, and that bilateral cooperation will continue to expand, especially in strategic areas such as infrastructure, smart city building, innovation, digital transformation, and green transition.



For his part, newly appointed Consul General Tang Li highlighted China’s socio-economic achievements over the past 76 years and its future development orientations. He stressed that under the guidance of top leaders of both Parties and countries, China – Vietnam relations have entered their best stage of development.



Highlighting progress in the two countries' ties, he affirmed his commitment to fulfilling his mission in HCM City, enhancing exchanges, and promoting substantive cooperation between China and southern Vietnamese localities across all fields, thereby contributing to a stronger friendship between the two countries./.