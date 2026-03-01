HCM City steps up anti-IUU fishing efforts ahead of EC inspection

Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Hoang Nguyen Dinh speaks at the session. Photo: VNA

As a delegation from the European Commission (EC) is set to visit Vietnam to assess efforts against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, Ho Chi Minh City is accelerating efforts to complete fleet management and compile dossiers and data in a bid to help remove the EC’s “yellow card” on Vietnamese seafood exports.

The issue was discussed at a February 28 working session between the municipal People’s Committee and relevant departments, agencies and localities to urgently prepare for the inspection.

Leaders of the municipal People’s Committee stressed that the coming inspection is significant as Vietnam seeks to have the “yellow card” lifted, thereby affirming the country’s credibility and standing.

Departments and localities were urged to maintain high focus, fully prepare dossiers and data on fleet management, and ensure control of vessels entering and leaving ports, installation and examination of vessel monitoring system (VMS) equipment, seafood traceability and the handling of IUU fishing violations.

Pham Thi Na, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Agriculture and Environment, reported that as of February 27, all 4,454 fishing vessels in the city had been registered and licensed in line with regulations. A total of 1,663 unqualified vessels have been removed from the registry as prescribed and are under strict monitoring to prevent them from operating at sea.



Regarding monitoring of fishing activities, 2,202 of the 2,225 vessels measuring over 15 metres in length, or 98.97%, have installed VMS equipment and are under round-the-clock supervision to promptly detect signal loss. Authorities will continue to closely monitor vessels at high risk of violations, particularly the remaining 23 vessels that have yet to install VMS devices.



Lists of 469 vessels ineligible for offshore fishing have been assigned to local authorities and functional forces for monitoring and management, Na said.

On seafood traceability, the city operates nine designated fishing ports. From January 1, 2024 to February 24, 2026, it issued 309 certificates of seafood materials (SC) for 4,999 tonnes. The Sub-Department of Fisheries and Fisheries Resources Surveillance granted 1,317 certificates of catch origin (CC), covering 12,466 tonnes, at the request of exporting enterprises.



Na noted that ensuring traceability through SC and CC certificates will be a focal point of the EC inspection. Thus, relevant units must enhance communications among fishermen, strengthen supervision of fishing operations and vessel movement, and ensure all required documents are available on board for inspection.

A representative of the municipal Department of Public Security said examination and sanctioning of violating vessels are being carried out resolutely. Inter-agency teams have been established to verify vessel information and cross-check data on port entry and exit, with special attention to vessels losing connection signals or lacking identification to prevent ineligible vessels from operating.



Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Hoang Nguyen Dinh required enterprises to ensure compliance with traceability requirements from export products to input materials.

Processing and exporting firms must prepare complete dossiers for imported seafood used in export processing and be ready to provide electronic data, customs documents and specialised inspection records, he added.

Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc called for clear personnel assignments, and thorough preparation of documents and coherent information for the EC delegation. He further stated that leaders of communes and wards will be held accountable for violations and must strictly manage ineligible vessels and activities at spontaneous landing sites./.