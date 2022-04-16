HCM City starts COVID-19 vaccination for 5-under-12 children

About 30,000 sixth-grade students are the first to get the shots.



At the vaccination station in the Hong Bang secondary school, principal of the school Tran Van Luyen said that the school has coordinated with the medical force to prepare for vaccination activities during the past more than one month.



Luyen said that 93.5 percent of parents of sixth-grade students in the school agreed to bring their children to vaccination.



As scheduled, on April 16, 200 students of the school will be vaccinated, he added.



Doctor Nguyen Huu Thinh from Cho Ray Hospital said that vaccines and all necessary conditions for the vaccination have been ready. The children will be injected with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, with a dose of 0.25ml.



Vice Chairman of the city People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc said that vaccination is necessary to ensure good health of students, allowing them to attend class in-person.



Vice Director of the city Health Department Nguyen Huu Hung said that to prepare for the vaccination campaign, the city has given training to more than 7,500 medical workers and set up medical teams as well as medicine and equipment for emergency cases.



Under a plan adopted by the municipal People’s Committee earlier this month, HCM City is to inoculate 898,537 children in the 5-under 12 age group, and the inoculation is expected to be completed by September this year./.