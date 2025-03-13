HCM City residents shine as 'ambassadors' of ao dai culture

Up to 3,000 women join ao dai mass performance on Nguyen Hue pedestrian street. (Photo: VNA)

The Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival has flourished for over a decade, leaving a lasting impression on residents and tourists alike.

Today, the elegant Vietnamese ao dai is not only a cherished tradition but also embraced enthusiastically by locals in everyday life and becomes a powerful symbol of the city's vibrant tourism scene.

Ao dai in everyday life

For My Trang, an office worker in District 1, her colourful collection of ao dai holds special meaning. It's a treasured asset, she said, recalling how her participation in the Ao Dai Festival fuelled her passion for the garment. Whether during holidays, Tet celebrations, or formal events, Trang never misses the opportunity to showcase her stunning ao dai designs.

Believing ao dai is more than just attire, Trang regards it as a cultural emblem that proudly represents Vietnam in global exchanges. For this reason, she always packs at least one ao dai when travelling, ensuring she can capture memorable "check-in" moments while introducing Vietnam's rich heritage abroad.

Similarly, Thu Duc city resident Tuyen Mai eagerly participates in the annual Ao Dai Festival, held in every March, donning the iconic outfit and joining her friends as they explore historical landmarks and cultural sites, preserving their joyful moments in photographs.

Cultural experts agree that ao dai is a timeless symbol of the Vietnamese identity. While its design has evolved over generations, the garment's significance has remained steadfast.

For Vietnamese expatriates, ao dai evokes memories of home and family. For international visitors, it paints a picture of Vietnam's beauty, grace, and peaceful spirit.

In HCM City, interactive ao dai exhibitions seamlessly connect tradition with the modern era, allowing visitors to experience the garment's elegance while immersing themselves in the city's dynamic, creative spirit. These events highlight HCM City as a metropolis that embraces the future while proudly preserving its past.

Promoting local tourism through ao dai elegance

According to Director of the municipal Department of Tourism Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa, the 11th HCM City Ao Dai Festival 2025, featuring a diverse range of events through March, has made a significant impression on both residents and visitors. The image of ao dai has been widely promoted not only by city authorities but also by locals and international friends.

Key highlights included the "Graceful Ao Dai of HCM City" contest, where stunning performances combined creativity and artistry, with the District 3 Women's Union emerging victorious.

Meanwhile, the Ao Dai Painting Contest invited young artists aged 9–16 to unleash their creativity, transforming traditional ao dai fabrics into vibrant and hand-painted masterpieces. The contest drew participation from 400 budding talents nationwide, with 40 outstanding designs earning top recognition.

The Ao Dai Online Photo Contest added a digital twist, inviting participants to showcase ao dai's timeless charm while promoting iconic city landmarks, events, and cultural hotspots. Open to both Vietnamese citizens and international residents in HCM City, the contest attracted widespread engagement.

Nguyen Van Duoc, Chairman of the HCM City People's Committee, noted that ao dai has transcended fashion to become a cultural symbol representing the Vietnamese identity and the grace of Vietnamese women.

The 2025 Ao Dai Festival stands as a testament to Vietnam's enduring cultural pride, featuring over 40 celebrity guests, 60 renowned ao dai designers, and a breathtaking mass performance with 50,000 participants dressed in ao dai. Blending cutting-edge technology with community-oriented activities, the festival delivered memorable experiences, reinforcing HCM City's reputation as a must-visit cultural destination./.