Making news
HCM City pilots use of electric cars to serve tourists
The city’s Department of Transport has submitted a pilot project of using electric cars to the municipal People's Committee for consideration and approval.
Under the project, each car can carry 5-14 passengers, with a maximum speed of 30km per hour for tours around the city.
The service will operate from six hours to 24 hours per day, and is carried out by the Saigon Public Transport Co., Ltd.
The cars will park at a parking lot owned by the Sai Gon Transportation Mechanical Corporation (SAMCO) at No 121 on Co Giang street in district 1.
Pick-up and drop-off locations will be agreed upon with tourist accommodation establishments and tourist attractions. The area for vehicles serving tourism will be at 23/9 Park in district 1.
Tourists can book the electric car service via a mobile app or directly with staff.
Initially, 70 cars with a capacity of eight to 10 seats will be put into operation. In the following stages, 60 more cars with seven seats or less and 70 cars with a capacity of 11-14 seats will be added to the fleet, which will operate 24 hours a day.
The scheme will start from district 1 to district 4, crossing Nha Rong Wharf, Khanh Hoi Bridge, and Ton Duc Thang, Nguyen Binh Khiem, Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Hoang Sa, Hai Ba Trung, Nguyen Van Cu and Vo Van Kiet streets, Calmette Bridge, Doan Van Bo, Hoang Dieu and Nguyen Tat Thanh streets, and Nha Rong Port.
In the second phase, the service will be expanded to districts 5 and 6, crossing Nguyen Van Cu, Nguyen Trai, Nguyen Tri Phuong, Hung Vuong, Hong Bang, Nguyen Thi Nho, Le Quang Sung, Pham Dinh Ho, Thap Muoi and Hai Thuong Lan Ong streets.
In the third phase, it will cover Thu Duc city and districts 3 and 10./.